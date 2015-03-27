LeBlanc, Marlins resume set with Brewers

Lefty Wade LeBlanc makes his sixth start and 20th appearance with his new team Tuesday when the Miami Marlins host the Milwaukee Brewers in game two of a four-game series at Marlins Park.

The 28-year-old, a second-round pick of the San Diego Padres in 2006, reached the majors with the Padres two years later in 2008 and won 17 games in 39 decisions with them before a trade to Miami in November of last year.

He's started five times and made 19 overall outings with the Marlins in 2012, including a scoreless, hitless inning of relief in Miami's 3-0 loss to the New York Mets on Aug. 31.

He last started on Aug. 22 against Arizona and pitched seven innings, allowing three runs on five hits with four strikeouts in a 3-0 loss to the Diamondbacks.

His last win came five days earlier in Colorado, where he allowed five runs in five innings of a 6-5 victory.

LeBlanc is 2-1 in four career meetings with Milwaukee with a 5.56 earned run average in 11 1/3 innings.

The Brewers counter with 30-year-old righty Shaun Marcum, who won 13 games in his initial season with the Brewers last season after 37 wins with the Toronto Blue Jays after his third-round selection in 2003.

Marcum was 5-3 in 13 starts through mid-June this season before he was shelved for two months with injury.

He returned to the majors on Aug. 25 at Pittsburgh and dropped a 4-0 decision, then got a no-decision against the Chicago Cubs in return start No. 2 on Aug. 30.

In the two outings since his extended absence, he's allowed seven runs on 10 hits in nine innings.

On Monday, Jose Reyes helped end the Marlins' four-game losing streak by knocking in three runs in Miami's 7-3 victory.

Ricky Nolasco (11-12) went seven innings for Miami, allowing three runs - one earned - on nine hits. He struck out four and did not walk a batter.

"Walks are huge, you just kind of set yourself up for disaster," Nolasco said. "It just seems like anytime you walk a guy they come around and end up scoring. I'd much rather give up a hit than walk somebody, just try and challenge them."

The Marlins' five-run outburst in the fourth inning gave them a 6-2 advantage. They tacked on an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth after an error by Rickie Weeks allowed catcher Rob Brantly to score from third,

The Brewers committed four errors in the series opener.

Florida native Mike Fiers (8-7) was hit with the loss for Milwaukee, lasting just 3 1/3 innings, giving up six runs - four earned - and six hits. He struck out four and walked four.

Marlins closer Steve Cishek came on in the top of the ninth to earn his 12th save of the season after Mike Dunn gave up a double to Norichika Aoki and then walked Weeks. With two outs, he got Ryan Braun to groundout to second base to end the game.

The Marlins entered the series with a 53-52 lead in all-time matchups between the teams, though Milwaukee swept all seven games in 2011. In one four-game series in 2012 from July 2-5, the Brewers won the first two game and Miami took the second two.