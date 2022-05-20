Expand / Collapse search
Leafs' Mitch Marner 'doing well' after armed carjacking: 'It was a scary situation to be in'

Marner thanked law enforcement as its investigation into the robbery continues

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
​​Mitch Marner says he’s "doing well" after the Toronto Maple Leafs star was the victim of an armed carjacking Monday night, just days after the Leafs were eliminated from the Stanley Cup Playoffs. 

Marner released a statement Tuesday thanking the organization, fans and the Toronto Police Department after his car was stolen by three men, two of them armed with guns and one with a knife, just a day earlier. 

Mitchell Marner of the Toronto Maple Leafs in warm-ups before playing the Dallas Stars at Scotiabank Arena March 15, 2022, in Toronto.

Mitchell Marner of the Toronto Maple Leafs in warm-ups before playing the Dallas Stars at Scotiabank Arena March 15, 2022, in Toronto. (Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

"To all the fans, my friends and teammates, and the entire Maple Leafs organization – thank you for all your positive messages over the last few days," his statement posted to Twitter said. 

"The overwhelming support I’ve felt from the Toronto community has been unbelievable."

Marner described the incident as a "scary situation" but added that he is "safe and doing well." 

Mitchell Marner of the Toronto Maple Leafs skates against the Tampa Bay Lightning during Game 7 of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena May 14, 2022, in Toronto. 

Mitchell Marner of the Toronto Maple Leafs skates against the Tampa Bay Lightning during Game 7 of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena May 14, 2022, in Toronto.  (Claus Andersen/Getty images)

"Thank you all – your support has meant the world to us," he said. 

Marner was with his fiancée when three armed suspects approached them at 7:46 p.m. They made off with his black Range Rover

The investigation continues, but Marner’s teammates expressed their gratitude for the 25-year-old winger’s safety. 

Auston Matthews, right, of the Toronto Maple Leafs, talks with teammate Mitch Marner (16) during Game 7 of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Scotiabank Arena May 14, 2022, in Toronto. 

Auston Matthews, right, of the Toronto Maple Leafs, talks with teammate Mitch Marner (16) during Game 7 of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Scotiabank Arena May 14, 2022, in Toronto.  (Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

"I'm just happy he's OK and he wasn't hurt," Auston Matthews told reporters Tuesday. "I can't imagine that's a fun experience to go through. We're all just glad he's OK."

Paulina Dedaj is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Paulina Dedaj on Twitter at @PaulinaDedaj. If you've got a tip, you can email Paulina at Paulina.Dedaj@fox.com