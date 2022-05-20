Leafs' Mitch Marner 'doing well' after armed carjacking: 'It was a scary situation to be in'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

​​Mitch Marner says he’s "doing well" after the Toronto Maple Leafs star was the victim of an armed carjacking Monday night, just days after the Leafs were eliminated from the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Marner released a statement Tuesday thanking the organization, fans and the Toronto Police Department after his car was stolen by three men, two of them armed with guns and one with a knife, just a day earlier.

"To all the fans, my friends and teammates, and the entire Maple Leafs organization – thank you for all your positive messages over the last few days," his statement posted to Twitter said.

"The overwhelming support I’ve felt from the Toronto community has been unbelievable."

Marner described the incident as a "scary situation" but added that he is "safe and doing well."

"Thank you all – your support has meant the world to us," he said.

Marner was with his fiancée when three armed suspects approached them at 7:46 p.m. They made off with his black Range Rover.

The investigation continues, but Marner’s teammates expressed their gratitude for the 25-year-old winger’s safety.

"I'm just happy he's OK and he wasn't hurt," Auston Matthews told reporters Tuesday. "I can't imagine that's a fun experience to go through. We're all just glad he's OK."