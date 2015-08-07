LEADING OFF: Strasburg back, Price vs Yanks, trading places

A look at what's happening all around the major leagues Saturday:

GOOD TO SEE YOU

Nationals right-hander Stephen Strasburg comes off the disabled list to pitch at home against the last-place Rockies. He has been sidelined with an oblique injury.

PRICE CHANGE

David Price pitches at Yankee Stadium in his second start for Toronto. He had 11 strikeouts in an electrifying debut with the Blue Jays. But the ace left-hander has struggled in his last two starts against New York, allowing eight runs each time. He's not worried: ''Two starts ago, I gave up nine straight hits. Nine straight hitters got a hit,'' Price said. ''Nobody walks, nobody lined out. Nine straight. Whoever is throwing BP for the Yankees today won't give up nine straight hits.''

WELCOME BACK

Mike Napoli heads back to the Rangers after the first baseman was acquired Friday in a trade with Boston. Napoli was a fan favorite during two productive years in Texas before signing with the Red Sox and helping them win the 2013 World Series. He batted .320 with a career-high 30 homers as the Rangers won their second straight AL pennant in 2011. Texas hopes he can provide some needed punch from the right side.

TRADING PLACES

Nick Swisher and Michael Bourn are expected to be in the Braves' lineup against the Marlins after both were obtained Friday in a trade with the Indians. Atlanta sent third baseman Chris Johnson to Cleveland in a swap of disappointing players. The speedy Bourn was acquired by the Braves at the 2011 trade deadline and made the All-Star Game the following season before signing with Cleveland as a free agent.