Lazio, Roma draw in tense Rome derby

Lazio and Roma exchanged goals on each side of the interval on Monday as the clubs settled for a 1-1 draw in a tense Rome derby at the Stadio Olimpico.

Lazio entered the match holding local bragging rights in Rome's capital city having won each of the past three matches against their municipal rivals and had the first great chance of the evening 13 minutes in.

Antonio Candreva collected a ball all alone on the edge of the Roma penalty area and ripped a shot on target, but Roma goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg parried it away.

The Eagles struck first in the 16th minute after Hernanes controlled a bouncing ball outside the Roma box, saw the defense backing up, took a couple touches forward and unleashed a powerful left-footed rocket into the top left corner to give his club the early advantage.

Roma responded with a fantastic chance to find a tying goal right on the stroke of halftime as Francesco Totti fired a dipping shot on goal from well outside the area, but Lazio goalkeeper Federico Marchetti made a great diving save to keep his side ahead.

Just four minutes into the second half, Lazio was handed a golden opportunity to extend the advantage when Roma defender Marquinhos was whistled for a handball in his own penalty area, resulting in a spot kick for Lazio.

Hernanes stepped up looking to score his second of the day, but he put it well wide of the right post.

Following the miss, the momentum swung in the favor of Roma and they took advantage of it in the 56th minute when Daniele De Rossi was brought down in the box via a rash challenge from Hernanes.

Totti stepped up to take the ensuing penalty kick and blasted it with pace into the bottom left corner to make it 1-1. Marchetti guessed correctly on the shot and dove to his right, but couldn't get there quick enough to make the save.

After the goal, the physicality and dislike between the two teams intensified as several yellow cards were handed out and Lazio was put at a considerable disadvantage when Giuseppe Biava was shown his second yellow card and sent off in the 69th minute, reducing the Eagles to 10 men.

Roma had the better of the play with the extra man and had another glorious chance in the 80th minute when a corner kick from Totti fell to the head of an unmarked Erik Lamela at the far post, but his header soared over the bar.

Roma had one final excellent chance with five minutes to play after Dodo was brought down for a free kick from 20 yards out.

Totti sized up the shot and fired it through the wall and toward the bottom left corner, but Marchetti went down quickly to keep it out and the sides settled for a point apiece.

Monday's result marks the first time the clubs have drawn since 2007.

Lazio jumps into fifth place in Serie A and the final Europa League place with the result, while Roma remains in seventh place with 48 points from 31 matches.