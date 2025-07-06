Expand / Collapse search
Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Larry Fitzgerald's son commits to Notre Dame, joining other NFL legends' children with Fighting Irish

3-star prospect Devin Fitzgerald hopes to 'step up and play early' for Notre Dame

Scott Thompson
Published
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have brought in yet another son of a former NFL star. 

Devin Fitzgerald — the son of Arizona Cardinals star Larry Fitzgerald, who should be heading to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2026 with his first time ballot — announced his commitment on Saturday. 

He also considered UCLA, but ultimately chose the Fighting Irish.

Devin Fitzgerald looks on

Brophy wide receivers Daylen Sharper (left) and Devin Fitzgerald talk spring practice at Brophy Prep Sports Complex in Phoenix on April 22, 2024. (IMAGN)

Fitzgerald is ranked the 55th-best receiver in his 2026 class, per 247Sports.com. He is a three-star prospect out of Brophy Prep in Arizona. 

He won’t be the only son of a former NFL great looking to make his own mark on the game, as the Fighting Irish will be filled with the next generation.

The receivers room alone has Jerome Bettis Jr., the son of Pittsburgh Steelers legend Jerome Bettis; Elijah Burress, whose father is Super Bowl-champion receiver Plaxico Burress; and Kaydon Finley, the son of Green Bay Packers Super Bowl-champion Jermichael Finley. 

On defense, Thomas Davis Jr., the son of ex-Carolina Panthers All-Pro Thomas Davis, also said he’s heading to South Bend in 2026.

Fitzgerald revealed to ESPN that Notre Dame offered him a scholarship in May following his junior season, where he hauled in 52 receptions for 720 yards with nine touchdowns. He also has a good relationship with Mike Brown, who he has known "since I was 5 years old."

Devin Fitzgerald high five

Brophy Prep wide receiver Devin Fitzgerald shakes hands with players and coaches during an ASU 7 on 7 tournament in Tempe, on June 12, 2025. (IMAGN)

"I’ve developed into a better ballplayer, and they really think I’m going to turn into a great player," Fitzgerald told ESPN. "…He’s shown me that I can come in, step up and play early. That’s their plan with me."

The elder Fitzgerald became a star at Pitt during his college days, as he won the Biletnikoff Award in 2003 as just a sophomore. He had over 1,000 yards in each of his two seasons as a Panther before entering the 2004 NFL Draft. 

He ended up being the third overall pick by the Cardinals, and they kept him for 17 years. Fitzgerald would go on to have 1,432 catches for 17,492 yards and 121 touchdowns. He also won the 2016 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

Devin Fitzgerald looks on

Brophy Prep wide receivers Donovan McNabb Jr. (left to right), Devin Fitzgerald and Daylen Sharper pose for a portrait during a practice at Brophy College Prepatory in Phoenix on Sept. 4, 2024. (IMAGN)

"Having my dad there to help me throughout the recruiting process has been great," Devin Fitzgerald said of his father’s influence. "He knows what’s important."

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.