Lane Kiffin's daughter documents LSU visit as boyfriend Whit Weeks meets the family

The closely watched drama in the college football world has finally ended. Lane Kiffin , head coach at Ole Miss for the past six years, boarded a flight to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on Sunday.

While Kiffin, Ole Miss officials and players have offered their respective accounts of the events leading up to Kiffin's controversial exit, a member of the coach’s family is offering a different behind-the-scenes look.

In a TikTok video, Landry Kiffin, Lane Kiffin's daughter, documented the family's journey to Baton Rouge to attend Monday's introductory press conference.

The video also showed an introduction between LSU linebacker Whit Weeks, Landry's boyfriend, and Layla Kiffin, her mother.

"I’m going to Baton Rouge first for the press conference and then leaving out of New Orleans to go to New York," Landry said.

Landry, a sophomore at Ole Miss, added that Weeks would accompany her to New York.

"New York in December is my favorite trip of the whole year, and this year Whit is going with me. And he’s never been, so it’s going to be so fun." Later in the video, Landry showed her and Weeks arriving at a New York City hotel.

OLE MISS-LANE KIFFIN DIVORCE TAKES ANOTHER DRAMATIC TURN AS ATHLETIC DIRECTOR SEEMINGLY BACKS PLAYERS' DISPUTE

A separate post showed the couple's trip to a showroom for a U.S.-based athleisure brand.

Lane Kiffin is also featured in the clip, at one point taking photos alongside LSU President Wade Rousse and athletic director Verge Ausberry at Tiger Stadium.

Knox Kiffin, 16, also attended his father's introductory news conference and was pictured having lunch with his sister and Weeks.

Shortly after his dad announced he would leave Oxford and take the LSU job, Knox took to social media to share his own farewell message.

"Thank you Oxford," he captioned an Instagram post along with a heart hands emoji last Sunday.

Landry has also defended her father's decision to leave Ole Miss. On Sunday, she trolled fans who took exception to Kiffin's move to LSU.

"Wish I could be as creative as angry football fans," Landry wrote in text in a separate TikTok video, along with a heart hands emoji.

Ole Miss responded to Kiffin's exit by elevating Pete Golding from defensive coordinator to head coach.

