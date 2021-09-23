Lane Kiffin on Alabama recruiting: ‘They go to cherry-pick players’

When Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin isn’t petitioning the Manning brothers to cover his game or scrolling through the timeline of Peyton and Eli’s nephew, Arch, he can often be found gabbing about former boss Nick Saban. And he did just that earlier this week when discussing the football factory in Tuscaloosa.

Because the Bama roster never rebuilds, only reloads, Kiffin thinks that the transfer portal has set Bama up to be "one of the most talented teams ever."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Now they go to cherry-pick players for any holes they may have like an Ohio State receiver (Jameson Williams) or a Tennessee linebacker (Henry To’o To’o)," said Kiffin. "So now, it’s like not only do they get the best draft picks, but they get to go into free agency and take players. So it really is going to set up one of the most talented teams ever, which is what we’re getting ready to play."

Williams and To’o To’o have wasted little time acclimating to the machine that is the Crimson Tide. Williams leads the team in receiving yards, and To’o To’o is Bama’s top tackler. Not bad for a couple of free agents.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kiffin, who coached under Saban at Alabama from 2014 to 2016, will soon have the unenviable task of trying to slow down Saban’s ubertalented team. Ole Miss visits the seemingly unstoppable Crimson Tide on Saturday, October 2nd.