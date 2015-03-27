Lamar scores 65 second-half points in 107-72 win

Kendrick Harris scored 24 points and Lamar ignited for 65 second-half points to pull away from Central Arkansas for a 107-72 victory on Saturday night.

Brandon Davis and Anthony Miles scored 20 points each and Devon Lamb had 16 points and 15 rebounds for the Cardinals (9-9, 3-1 Southland).

Mike Pouncy led the Bears (4-13, 0-4) with 16 points, and Ryan Williams added 15 points. Both were 5 of 15 from the field.

Lamar posted a 42-40 lead at halftime, but the Cardinals opened the second half with a 20-2 run to put away the Bears. Lamar made 21 of 38 shots (55 percent) in the second half while outscoring Central Arkansas 65-32.

Tadre Sheppard scored 13 points and had nine rebounds for the Bears, who shot just 38 percent (25 of 66) for the game.