Lamar Jackson dealing with non-COVID illness, will miss Ravens game vs. Bears

Lamar Jackson will be out of Sunday’s game for the Baltimore Ravens as he battles a non-COVID-related illness.

Tyler Huntley will make his first career NFL start as the Ravens take on the Chicago Bears in their Week 11 matchup. Huntley joined the Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2020 out of Utah and since then has made four appearances under center. He has 54 passing yards and 13 rushing yards in those games.

Baltimore comes into Sunday with a small lead in the AFC North and losing Jackson for Sunday’s game definitely calls into question whether the team will still be in the lead by the end of the afternoon.

FOX NFL insider Peter Schrager said Jackson had been dealing with "some congestion in his lungs." Later, the Ravens ruled him out.

Baltimore had been dealing with non-COVID illnesses within the organization all week. ESPN reported wide receiver Rashod Bateman and center Bradley Bozeman also missed practice but were not on the injury report and were still active for the game against the Bears.

Jackson, who has had COVID twice, told reporters he thinks he got sick from the drastic change in weather. Last week, the city of Baltimore started in the 50s and by Thursday it was 74 degrees. Friday’s high was 48 degrees and Saturday’s was 47 degrees.

"I usually don't get sick, for real. I used to eat my Flintstone vitamins when I was a kid. My immunity system should be good," he said.

Baltimore is 1-1 when Jackson misses a start.