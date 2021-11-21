Expand / Collapse search
Baltimore Ravens
Published

Lamar Jackson dealing with non-COVID illness, will miss Ravens game vs. Bears

The Ravens take a hit in the middle of the AFC North divisional race

By Ryan Gaydos
Lamar Jackson will be out of Sunday’s game for the Baltimore Ravens as he battles a non-COVID-related illness.

Tyler Huntley will make his first career NFL start as the Ravens take on the Chicago Bears in their Week 11 matchup. Huntley joined the Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2020 out of Utah and since then has made four appearances under center. He has 54 passing yards and 13 rushing yards in those games.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley is greeted before the Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, game against the Bears in Chicago. 

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley is greeted before the Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, game against the Bears in Chicago.  (AP Photo/David Banks)

Baltimore comes into Sunday with a small lead in the AFC North and losing Jackson for Sunday’s game definitely calls into question whether the team will still be in the lead by the end of the afternoon.

FOX NFL insider Peter Schrager said Jackson had been dealing with "some congestion in his lungs." Later, the Ravens ruled him out.

Baltimore had been dealing with non-COVID illnesses within the organization all week. ESPN reported wide receiver Rashod Bateman and center Bradley Bozeman also missed practice but were not on the injury report and were still active for the game against the Bears.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) and wide receiver Devin Duvernay celebrate a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings, on Nov. 7, 2021, in Baltimore.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) and wide receiver Devin Duvernay celebrate a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings, on Nov. 7, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Jackson, who has had COVID twice, told reporters he thinks he got sick from the drastic change in weather. Last week, the city of Baltimore started in the 50s and by Thursday it was 74 degrees. Friday’s high was 48 degrees and Saturday’s was 47 degrees.

"I usually don't get sick, for real. I used to eat my Flintstone vitamins when I was a kid. My immunity system should be good," he said.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson during the Nov. 11, 2021, game against the Dolphins in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson during the Nov. 11, 2021, game against the Dolphins in Miami Gardens, Florida. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Baltimore is 1-1 when Jackson misses a start.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com