Baker Mayfield battling through 3 injuries, set to start for Browns vs. Lions

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is set to play through three injuries in hopes of keeping the team in playoff contention Sunday against the Detroit Lions.

Mayfield is dealing with a torn labrum in his left shoulder along with a foot and knee injury. He’s coming into the game against the Lions without an injury designation, according to the team’s injury report.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Friday that Mayfield "looked good" in practice and will start.

"As you guys know, Baker is a tough as they come. He is sore. He is fighting through it. That is kind of what you expect from him," Stefanski said Wednesday.

Mayfield and the Browns are hoping to bounce back from a rout by the New England Patriots last Sunday. Mayfield was only 11-for-21 with 73 passing yards, a touchdown pass and an interception. He was eventually replaced by Case Keenum as the team lost 45-7.

"This is probably the most beat up I have been in my career, and it is not like it is one particular thing; it is multiple. It is just that time of the year, and things add up. Just a couple of things after another. It is what it is," he said Wednesday.

"All around, we just have to execute. Go out there, play for each other, execute the game plan and find a way to make the plays and make enough plays to win the game."

Cleveland is 5-5 this season and needs a win to keep pace in the competitive AFC North. Luckily, the Lions have had a down year and are going with backup quarterback Tim Boyle as the starter in place of an injured Jared Goff.

The hurting Mayfield has 1,990 passing yards, nine touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.