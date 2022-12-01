Lakers’ Patrick Beverley on Deandre Ayton shove: ‘I would do the exact same thing’

Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley has always been known as a chippy player, willing to mix it up on the court when necessary.

His chippiness led to a three-game suspension last week after shoving Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton in the back, knocking him to the ground in a game in Phoenix.

Beverley said he was simply defending his teammate after Suns guard Devin Booker committed a foul on Austin Reaves of the Lakers – knocking him to the floor – that was later deemed a flagrant-1.

Ayton then appeared to stand over Reaves, which was when Beverley put a shoulder into Ayton’s back, sending him to the court.

Admittedly, Beverley said he would do it again.

On the latest episode of "The Pat Bev Podcast," Beverley discussed the altercation with Ayton, saying that he would not change anything about his reaction.

"F--- that," Beverley said. "F--- him. We not going for that s---."

"I’m team team. You can ask people who's played with me, ask superstars that played with me," he continued. "There's a reason guys want me on their team after they heard about the trade this summer.

"Very unfortunate situation, you know. And if I could play it back again, I would do the exact same thing."

After the game, Lakers head coach Darvin Ham supported Beverley, saying he was not upset with his player for pushing Ayton.

"From what I saw Ayton was standing there ready to walk over (Reaves)," Ham said. "I am not mad at (Beverley). He is there protecting his teammate and I am sure he will have to go through some type of consequence for that but that is who we have to be. Teams have to know they just can't push us around."

Beverley returned to the court Wednesday against the Portland Trail Blazers, scoring five points in 22 minutes in a 128-109 Lakers win.