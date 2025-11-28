Lakers' NBA Cup court deemed unplayable after team's superstar said it was 'dangerous' surface

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

After the future of their franchise spoke out against their NBA Cup court, the Los Angeles Lakers were forced to make a last-minute change Friday.

All 30 NBA teams change their courts to a much more decorative look for NBA Cup contests throughout the regular season, but there have been numerous complaints since it began.

Most recently, it was Luka Doncic who called his Lakers' court "dangerous."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Doncic's claim was substantial, as the NBA Cup court the Lakers use was deemed unplayable for Friday's game against the Dallas Mavericks by technicians, the team said via ESPN. Thus, the game will be played on the Lakers' normal playing surface.

Doncic had 43 points, 13 assists and nine rebounds as the Lakers took a 135-118 win against the Los Angeles Clippers. But the exotic courts that are meant to distinguish the NBA Cup games from a regular game came under scrutiny from the Slovenian superstar.

CONGRESS INVESTIGATES BETTING SCANDALS ROCKING NBA AND MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL FOLLOWING FEDERAL CHARGES

"Adjust the courts, please," Doncic said. "It’s just slippery. It’s dangerous.... I slipped a lot of times. You could see a lot of players slipped. That’s dangerous, man."

The court is expected to be examined and fixed in time for a potential quarterfinal game at Crypto.com Arena.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Lakers have won each of their three NBA Cup games so far and have clinched a spot in the quarterfinal round.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.