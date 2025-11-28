Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Los Angeles Lakers

Lakers' NBA Cup court deemed unplayable after team's superstar said it was 'dangerous' surface

Luka Doncic called the decorative surface 'slippery' following his 43-point performance against Clippers

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
After the future of their franchise spoke out against their NBA Cup court, the Los Angeles Lakers were forced to make a last-minute change Friday.

All 30 NBA teams change their courts to a much more decorative look for NBA Cup contests throughout the regular season, but there have been numerous complaints since it began.

Most recently, it was Luka Doncic who called his Lakers' court "dangerous."

Luka Doncic shrugging

Guard Luka Doncic of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts after a foul call in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025. (Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)

Doncic's claim was substantial, as the NBA Cup court the Lakers use was deemed unplayable for Friday's game against the Dallas Mavericks by technicians, the team said via ESPN. Thus, the game will be played on the Lakers' normal playing surface.

Doncic had 43 points, 13 assists and nine rebounds as the Lakers took a 135-118 win against the Los Angeles Clippers. But the exotic courts that are meant to distinguish the NBA Cup games from a regular game came under scrutiny from the Slovenian superstar.

Luka Doncic celebrates a basket

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic celebrates his three-point basket during the first half of an NBA Cup basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025, in Los Angeles.  (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

"Adjust the courts, please," Doncic said. "It’s just slippery. It’s dangerous.... I slipped a lot of times. You could see a lot of players slipped. That’s dangerous, man."

The court is expected to be examined and fixed in time for a potential quarterfinal game at Crypto.com Arena.

LeBron James and Luka Doncic celebrate

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James high-fives guard Luka Doncic during the second half of an NBA Cup basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025, in Los Angeles.  (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

The Lakers have won each of their three NBA Cup games so far and have clinched a spot in the quarterfinal round.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.

