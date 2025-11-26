Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Los Angeles Lakers

Lakers star needles 'dangerous' NBA Cup courts after win

Luka Doncic had 43 points as the Lakers trounced the Clippers

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Nick Wright on the Packers, Giants firing Brian Daboll, Lakers | FULL INTERVIEW | The Herd Video

Nick Wright on the Packers, Giants firing Brian Daboll, Lakers | FULL INTERVIEW | The Herd

Nick Wright joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the Green Bay Packers’ offensive struggles, the New York Giants firing Brian Daboll, and if the Los Angeles Lakers are no longer reliant on LeBron James.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic took issue with the "dangerous" NBA Cup court during Tuesday night’s win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Doncic had 43 points, 13 assists and nine rebounds as the Lakers took a 135-118 win. But the exotic courts that are meant to distinguish the NBA Cup game from a regular game came under scrutiny from the Slovenian superstar.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Luka Doncic celebrates a basket

Lakers guard Luka Doncic celebrates his three-point basket against the Los Angeles Clippers Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

"Adjust the courts, please," Doncic said. "It’s just slippery. It’s dangerous.... I slipped a lot of times. You could see a lot of players slipped. That’s dangerous, man."

It was the Lakers’ first NBA Cup game at the Crypto.com Arena after starting group play on the road. Doncic said he couldn’t remember whether the courts were as slippery when the team played the New Orleans Pelicans and the Memphis Grizzlies.

2026 NBA DRAFT NO. 1 PICK ODDS: WILL PETERSON, DYBANTSA OR BOOZER GO FIRST?

Luka Doncic guards Kawhi Leonard

Lakers guard Luka Doncic pressures Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

"I think they're just new courts, so it's kind of tough," Doncic said. "It needs... playing some games."

The Lakers improved to 13-4 on the season and were tied for second in the Western Conference through their first 17 games. They have won each of their three NBA Cup games so far, clinching a spot in the quarterfinals with their win over the Clippers.

LeBron James and Luka Doncic celebrate

Lakers forward LeBron James high-fives guard Luka Doncic during the NBA Cup game against the Clippers Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"I think I never got past the group stage, so it's something new for me," Doncic said. "I played it in Spain, something like this, so I like it."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue