Lakers star needles 'dangerous' NBA Cup courts after win

Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic took issue with the "dangerous" NBA Cup court during Tuesday night’s win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Doncic had 43 points, 13 assists and nine rebounds as the Lakers took a 135-118 win. But the exotic courts that are meant to distinguish the NBA Cup game from a regular game came under scrutiny from the Slovenian superstar.

"Adjust the courts, please," Doncic said. "It’s just slippery. It’s dangerous.... I slipped a lot of times. You could see a lot of players slipped. That’s dangerous, man."

It was the Lakers’ first NBA Cup game at the Crypto.com Arena after starting group play on the road. Doncic said he couldn’t remember whether the courts were as slippery when the team played the New Orleans Pelicans and the Memphis Grizzlies.

"I think they're just new courts, so it's kind of tough," Doncic said. "It needs... playing some games."

The Lakers improved to 13-4 on the season and were tied for second in the Western Conference through their first 17 games. They have won each of their three NBA Cup games so far, clinching a spot in the quarterfinals with their win over the Clippers.

"I think I never got past the group stage, so it's something new for me," Doncic said. "I played it in Spain, something like this, so I like it."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.