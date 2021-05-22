Expand / Collapse search
LeBron James
Lakers' LeBron James won't be suspended for violating NBA protocols after attending event: report

James declined to say after practice on Friday if he had been vaccinated for COVID

By Paulina Dedaj
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James will not be suspended after he violated the NBA’s health and safety protocols this week when he attended a promotional event with rapper Drake and actor Michael B. Jordan, according to a report. 

Sources told ESPN on Saturday that the league does not intend to suspend James after he attended a photo shoot for Lobos 1707 tequila, a brand that he is an investor in, before Wednesday’s play-in game against the Golden State Warriors

The incident was not deemed serious enough to be considered the threat level of a virus spread.

"It's a violation of the agreed-upon protocols, and, as we have in other comparable instances around the league, it has been addressed with the team," a league spokesman told ESPN a day earlier. 

According to the report, those in attendance had to produce proof of vaccination or a recent negative test result in order to attend. 

The league’s protocols state that a player has to notify their team of any public appearance, which must then be brought to the NBA and NBPA. Violation of that could result in warnings, fines or suspensions.

James declined to say after practice on Friday if he had been vaccinated or not. 

"Anything I do off the floor is predicated to my family for the majority or 99.9 percent of that," he said. "It’s about the health and safety of my family. That’s what it came down to. Being available to my teammates on the floor is about taking care of my body and me doing everything I can to make sure I’m available both mentally, physically and spiritually as well. But anything of that nature is all family talk."

The defending champion Lakers advanced to the playoffs as the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference after defeating the Warriors 103-100. The team starts a seven-game series against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday.

