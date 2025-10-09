Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Los Angeles Lakers

Lakers' LeBron James sidelined for multiple weeks with sciatica, putting opener status in question

The Lakers will host the Warriors on Oct 21 to open their regular season.

By Chantz Martin Fox News
close
LeBron James trade rumors have "quieted down", Will he move in the offseason? | The Herd Video

LeBron James trade rumors have "quieted down", Will he move in the offseason? | The Herd

Trade talk surrounding LeBron James has quieted down, and Colin Cowherd asks what’s next for LeBron.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

NBA fans may have to wait slightly longer than expected to see LeBron James make his debut for his 23rd season.

On Thursday, the Los Angeles Lakers confirmed that James is experiencing sciatica. The team expects him to miss the next three to four weeks. Lakers head coach JJ Redick added that James is "on his own timeline."

James had already missed both of this month's preseason games with a lower-body injury. He has not fully participated in training camp practices due to what Redick described in late September as "a little bit of nerve irritation in the glute."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

LeBron James looks to pass

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James appears during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz, on Feb. 10, 2025, in Los Angeles.  (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

Redick added that the NBA's all-time leader in minutes "probably (needs) a little bit longer of a ramp-up leading into opening night."

According to Johns Hopkins, sciatica, also known as lumbar radiculopathy, "is a pain that originates along (the) sciatic nerve" and radiates down the back of an affected person's leg.

LEBRON JAMES FACES LAWSUIT FROM FAN WHO BOUGHT TICKETS EXPECTING RETIREMENT ANNOUNCEMENT AS 'SECOND DECISION'

The Lakers have four games remaining on their preseason schedule. James' latest setback will force him to miss the entire exhibition slate for the first time in his NBA career.

LeBron James looks on

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James sits on the bench during the first half of a game against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco, California on Thursday, April 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Earlier this week, James revealed that his much-teased "second decision" had nothing to do with his basketball future. Instead, a social media rollout helped launch an ad campaign for a limited-edition Hennessy bottle inspired by James' signature crowning gesture.

LeBron James looks on during a basketball game

Lebron James (23) of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on against the Golden State Warriors during a timeout in the second half of a preseason NBA game at Chase Center on Oct. 5, 2025 in San Francisco, California. (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The Lakers went 6-6 in contests without James during the 2024-25 season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Golden State Warriors will visit the Lakers on Oct. 21 to open both teams' regular season. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue