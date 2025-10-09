Lakers' LeBron James sidelined for multiple weeks with sciatica, putting opener status in question

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

NBA fans may have to wait slightly longer than expected to see LeBron James make his debut for his 23rd season.

On Thursday, the Los Angeles Lakers confirmed that James is experiencing sciatica. The team expects him to miss the next three to four weeks. Lakers head coach JJ Redick added that James is "on his own timeline."

James had already missed both of this month's preseason games with a lower-body injury. He has not fully participated in training camp practices due to what Redick described in late September as "a little bit of nerve irritation in the glute."

Redick added that the NBA's all-time leader in minutes "probably (needs) a little bit longer of a ramp-up leading into opening night."

According to Johns Hopkins, sciatica, also known as lumbar radiculopathy, "is a pain that originates along (the) sciatic nerve" and radiates down the back of an affected person's leg.

The Lakers have four games remaining on their preseason schedule. James' latest setback will force him to miss the entire exhibition slate for the first time in his NBA career.

Earlier this week, James revealed that his much-teased "second decision" had nothing to do with his basketball future. Instead, a social media rollout helped launch an ad campaign for a limited-edition Hennessy bottle inspired by James' signature crowning gesture.

The Lakers went 6-6 in contests without James during the 2024-25 season.

The Golden State Warriors will visit the Lakers on Oct. 21 to open both teams' regular season.

