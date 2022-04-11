Lakers, Frank Vogel part ways after 3 seasons

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Los Angeles Lakers fired coach Frank Vogel on Monday after missing out on the playoffs.

Vogel was let go after the team closed its season with a win over the Denver Nuggets.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

ESPN first reported the dismissal. The Lakers officially announced the decision later.

"I have a tremendous amount of respect for Frank both on and off the court," Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka said in a statement.

"Frank is a great coach and a good man. We will forever be grateful to him for his work in guiding us to the 2019-20 NBA championship. This is an incredibly difficult decision to make, but one we feel is necessary at this point. All of us here wish Frank and his wonderful family all the best for the future."

WARRIORS' KLAY THOMPSON CARRYING VINTAGE FORM INTO THE PLAYOFFS

The Lakers finished the season 33-49 with a star-laden team featuring LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook.

Rumors of Vogel’s dismissal first came to light last week. He was asked about the potential of being fired following the win over the Nuggets. He told reporters he hadn’t "been told s---," according to The Athletic, and was getting ready to face whatever was coming his way the next day.

The Lakers hired Vogel before the start of the 2019-20 season.

Los Angeles was 52-19 and went to the playoffs in the Orlando bubble after the coronavirus pandemic shut down basketball for several months.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The team was 42-30 and was eliminated in the first round of the playoffs last season.