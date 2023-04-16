Lakers' Anthony Davis appears to injure arm in Game 1 vs Grizzlies, comes back to play crucial role in win

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis suffered an injury in Sunday’s Game 1 matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round of the NBA playoffs at the worst time.

With the Grizzlies leading 58-56 with 1:15 remaining in the first half, Davis went up to rebound a missed shot and came down while grabbing his right arm.

"I can’t move my arm," Davis appeared to tell the Lakers bench.

He was taken out of the game for a few minutes but came back and helped the Lakers to the Game 1 win.

In 37 minutes, Davis scored 22 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and had seven blocks. He also had three assists and three steals in the game. All appeared to be fine.

Davis’ health is going to be crucial for the playoffs should the Lakers find a way to upset Memphis in the series. He played in 56 games during the 2022-2023 season – the most since he played 62 when the Lakers won the championship in the COVID-19 pandemic-impacted 2019-2020 season.

In those 56 games, he averaged 25.9 points, 12.5 rebounds and two blocks per game. It was the first time he averaged a double-double since his last season with the New Orleans Pelicans in 2018-2019.

Los Angeles stole one from Memphis on Sunday.