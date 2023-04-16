Expand / Collapse search
NBA Playoffs
Published

Lakers' Anthony Davis appears to injure arm in Game 1 vs Grizzlies, comes back to play crucial role in win

Davis appeared to tell bench, 'I can't move my arm'

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis suffered an injury in Sunday’s Game 1 matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round of the NBA playoffs at the worst time.

With the Grizzlies leading 58-56 with 1:15 remaining in the first half, Davis went up to rebound a missed shot and came down while grabbing his right arm.

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3), center, loses control of the ball between Memphis Grizzlies forwards Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) and Dillon Brooks (24) during Game 1 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series Sunday, April 16, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn.

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3), center, loses control of the ball between Memphis Grizzlies forwards Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) and Dillon Brooks (24) during Game 1 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series Sunday, April 16, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

"I can’t move my arm," Davis appeared to tell the Lakers bench.

He was taken out of the game for a few minutes but came back and helped the Lakers to the Game 1 win.

In 37 minutes, Davis scored 22 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and had seven blocks. He also had three assists and three steals in the game. All appeared to be fine.

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) dunks against Memphis Grizzlies forward Xavier Tillman (2) during Game 1 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series Sunday, April 16, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn.

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) dunks against Memphis Grizzlies forward Xavier Tillman (2) during Game 1 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series Sunday, April 16, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

Davis’ health is going to be crucial for the playoffs should the Lakers find a way to upset Memphis in the series. He played in 56 games during the 2022-2023 season – the most since he played 62 when the Lakers won the championship in the COVID-19 pandemic-impacted 2019-2020 season.

In those 56 games, he averaged 25.9 points, 12.5 rebounds and two blocks per game. It was the first time he averaged a double-double since his last season with the New Orleans Pelicans in 2018-2019.

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) drives against Memphis Grizzlies forward Xavier Tillman (2) during Game 1 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series Sunday, April 16, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn.

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) drives against Memphis Grizzlies forward Xavier Tillman (2) during Game 1 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series Sunday, April 16, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

Los Angeles stole one from Memphis on Sunday.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.