Lakers acquire Mo Bamba, future draft picks in trade involving multiple teams

Mo Bamba is heading West after the Lakers acquired the center in a four-team trade with the Orlando Magic on Thursday, the team announced Thursday.

Los Angeles also received forward Davon Reed from the Denver Nuggets and Denver's second-round picks in 2025, 2026 and 2029. L.A. sent center Thomas Bryant to the Nuggets and guard Patrick Beverley to Orlando earlier on Thursday.

Bamba will step into Bryant's now-former role with the Lakers.

Beverley will likely be bought out by the Magic, as the team gave him the option of not reporting to the facility.

A torn ACL sidelined Bryant for the majority of the past two NBA seasons, but the 25-year-old signed a one-year contract with the Lakers in 2022.

L.A. has been actively shuffling its roster over the past several weeks, and acquired Rui Hachimura in January. On Wednesday, the Lakers executed a blockbuster trade that sent former league MVP Russell Westbrook to the Utah Jazz.

The 24-year-old Bamba brings his shot-blocking ability, along with his improving three-point game to the Lakers' frontcourt.

Bryant is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, Reed worked his way onto Denver's roster last summer after playing on several 10-day contracts last season. He has played in 35 games so far this season.

The Nuggets hold the Western Conference's best record, largely due to the dominance of the reigning league MVP Nikola Jokic.

But the Nuggets will now have to contend with the Phoenix Suns in the West, after the team added superstar forward Kevin Durant to the roster via a trade on Thursday.

Shortly after Bamba learned he would be heading to the Lakers, he went viral for a savage post to Instagram story. He posed in front of a U-Haul truck, hinting that his belongings were already packed, and he was ready to move on.

"It’s bee real y’all. Love," Bamba wrote in the caption.

He also sent out a tweet thanking his Magic teammates and coaches.

"To my Magic teammates, coaches, support staff and the fans...thank you all," he wrote.

The Lakers play the Bucks on Thursday night, before going on a two-game road trip.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.