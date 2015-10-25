Expand / Collapse search
Lahm wants Bayern Munich boss Guardiola to stay at Allianz

By Dejan Kalinic | FoxSports
MUNICH, GERMANY - OCTOBER 04: Philipp Lahm (R) of Bayern Muenchen discusses with team coach Josep Guardiola during the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Muenchen and Borussia Dortmund at Allianz Arena on October 4, 2015 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by A. Beier/Getty Images for FC Bayern)

Bayern Munich captain Philipp Lahm has told coach Pep Guardiola he wants him to remain at the helm.

Lahm was part of the Bayern side that crushed Cologne 4-0 on Saturday for the club's 10th win in as many Bundesliga games this campaign.

With Guardiola's contract set to expire next year, his future remains uncertain and speculation surrounding him is constant. But Lahm said Bayern's players were eager for the Spaniard to stay at the Allianz Arena.

"The team's opinion is clear: We enjoy working together with our coach and he is an outstanding manager," he said. "Everything else is not in our hands. The only thing I can say is that the team would like Guardiola to stay."

Asked if he had told Guardiola, Lahm said: "Yes, I have."

Guardiola has led Bayern to two league titles since taking charge in mid-2013.

