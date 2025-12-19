Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Justice Department

DOJ publishes trove of Epstein files, says more to come after Friday deadline

Documents include FBI and Southern District of New York materials with redactions for victims and national security

Ashley Oliver By Ashley Oliver Fox News
House Oversight Dems release 'never-before-seen' video of Jeffrey Epstein's private island Video

House Oversight Dems release 'never-before-seen' video of Jeffrey Epstein's private island

Democrats from the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform released "never-before-seen photos and videos from Epstein’s Island in the U.S. Virgin Islands" on Wednesday.

The Justice Department posted thousands of pages related to Jeffrey Epstein’s and Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex-trafficking cases on a public website Friday and said additional documents were forthcoming.

The trove of documents was released under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, a law passed last month that imposed a 30-day deadline on the DOJ to publish all unclassified material related to the cases.

The files came from the DOJ, the FBI, the Southern District of New York and other entities, and they were expected to include public and nonpublic information about Epstein, a registered sex offender who faced charges of trafficking underage women before dying in prison in 2019 in what authorities said was a suicide.

JUSTICE DEPARTMENT PREPARES TO DROP TROVE OF EPSTEIN FILES AS DEADLINE LOOMS

Jeffrey Epstein mugshot

Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in federal custody in 2019. (New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP, File)

The bill also required the DOJ to release flight logs, the DOJ's internal communications about the cases, information on Epstein's death and any material about people, government entities or companies with ties to Epstein's "trafficking or financial networks."

The documents included redactions and reasons for blocking out the information. The transparency bill gave the DOJ wide latitude to withhold information that could identify victims, child pornography and material that could jeopardize open investigations or litigation. The government could also leave out information "in the interest of national defense or foreign policy," the bill said.

Because President Donald Trump signed the bill into law on Nov. 19, the statutory deadline for release is Dec. 19.

SCHUMER ACCUSES TRUMP ADMIN OF EPSTEIN FILES 'COVER-UP' AMID DOCUMENT DISPUTE

Epstein files transparency

Epstein abuse survivor Teresa Helm speaks during a news conference with lawmakers on the Epstein Files Transparency Act outside the U.S. Capitol on Nov. 18, 2025, in Washington, DC. (Heather Diehl/Getty Images)

The DOJ is already facing scrutiny for missing the cutoff date after Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said Friday's documents were incomplete during an interview with Fox News.

Blanche said he expected the government to upload "several hundred thousand more" pages in the coming couple of weeks. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., warned that Democrats are "working closely with attorneys for the victims of Jeffrey Epstein and with outside legal experts" to address the anticipated late files.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

Ashley Oliver is a reporter for Fox News Digital and FOX Business, covering the Justice Department and legal affairs. Email story tips to ashley.oliver@fox.com.

