Kyrie Irving sends cryptic tweet after report on extension negotiations with Nets

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving sent out a cryptic tweet following a report that he and the team were at an "impasse" over contract negotiations, and he may test free agency this summer.

The Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers were rumored to be the two teams interested in trading for Irving, The Athletic reported Monday. Irving would have to opt into his contract for any trade to occur since those teams have salary-cap constraints.

The New York Knicks are rumored to be interested in acquiring Irving as well, but would have to either cut or trade a bunch of players to open up their own options for Irving or find a trade and match the contracts.

In an apparent response to the report, Irving issued a cryptic tweet from the critically acclaimed HBO series "The Wire."

Brooklyn's general manager Sean Marks said last month that conversations about Irving’s deal were ongoing, but he was noncommittal about the point guard’s future with the franchise.

"So he has to look at what he’s going to do with his player option and so forth like that," Marks said. "I think we know what we’re looking for. We’re looking for guys that want to come in here and be part of something bigger than themselves. Play selfless, play team basketball, and be available … and that goes not only for Kyrie but for everybody here."

Irving expressed interest in staying in Brooklyn.

He and Kevin Durant signed with the Nets prior to the start of the 2019-20 season and both have had their share of injuries during their time with Brooklyn. The team has not gotten further than the Eastern Conference semifinals in the playoffs.