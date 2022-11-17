Kyrie Irving likely to return to Nets this weekend: report

It looks like Kyrie Irving's suspension will be over at eight games.

The guard is expected to return to the Brooklyn Nets lineup Sunday against the Memphis Grizzlies, according to The Athletic.

Irving is serving a suspension after the organization determined he was "unfit to be associated" with the team due to a tweet that included a link to an antisemitic film.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Nets gave Irving a six-part to-do list to complete before returning from his suspension of "no less than five games" to the team. The requirements include donations, meeting with Jewish community leaders and sensitivity trainings.

Nike also suspended its relationship with Irving and did not release the Kyrie 8, Irving's newest sneaker.

But Irving has reportedly gone "above and beyond" what was asked of him, and both the Nets and the NBA are happy with his progress.

Irving apologized for the tweet after failing to unequivocally do so on multiple occasions.

He has met with both Nets owner Joe Tsai and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. Silver said he "never heard an antisemitic word from (Irving), or, frankly, hate directed at any group."

NETS ALLOW 153 POINTS TO KINGS AS CHARLES BARKLEY RIPS TEAM: 'THIS IS A WASTED FOUR YEARS FOR THESE GUYS'

Some felt that the Nets' reinstatement process went overboard, but Silver said it "may be fair."

"I feel that we got to the right outcome here in terms of his suspension," Silver added. "And, in retrospect, we may have been able to get there faster. I accept that criticism. But I felt it was important to understand the context in which it was posted to understand what discipline was appropriate, not in any way to excuse it but to understand what discipline was appropriate."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Nets face the Portland Trail Blazers Thursday night, Irving's eighth game missed. The Nets are 6-9 this season, 4-3 without Irving.