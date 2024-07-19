Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia Eagles

Kylie Kelce blasts pregnancy rumors, reveals previous miscarriage

Kylie and Jason Kelce have 3 children

Kylie Kelce fought off a heckler at the Jersey Shore earlier this summer and on Friday she was fighting off rumors that she was pregnant and revealed a previous miscarriage.

Kelce, the wife of retired Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce, addressed the rampant speculation about her having another child in a video posted to her TikTok.

Kylie and Jason Kelce

Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce attend Thursday Night Football Presents The World Premiere of "Kelce" on September 08, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Lisa Lake/Getty Images for Prime Video)

"I have kept my mouth shut on this for quite some time now, and my lack of filter is kicking in," Kelce said. "We’re just going to nip this in the bud – I have had a number of articles written about me since the middle of last football season stating that I am pregnant.

"I’m not. I haven’t been pregnant since I gave birth to Bennie, and she is almost a year and a half old. I cannot stand people writing such insensitive articles about such a sensitive topic. Really lights my fire,"

Kelce then revealed she had a miscarriage before she became pregnant with her eldest daughter – 4-year-old Wyatt.

Kylie Kelce at a golf tournament

Kylie Kelce during the ACC Celebrity Golf Championship presented by American Century Investments at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course on July 12, 2024 in Stateline, Nevada. (David Calvert/Getty Images for American Century Investments)

"I had a miscarriage before Wyatt: I went in for my 13-week ultrasound, there was no heartbeat. … So, I do not take getting pregnant or trying to get pregnant lightly. And I think that we need to just be in agreement that this is not a topic that anyone needs to be first on reporting.

"Let the parents say it when they are good and ready."

Kylie and Jason Kelce have three children in total: Kelce, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 1.

The Kelces are in the public sphere more than ever. 

Jason’s podcast with his brother Travis helped bring out the characters that they are. Amazon then produced a documentary about Jason and Kylie’s lives, not to mention the added spotlight given that Taylor Swift started dating Travis.

Kylie Kelce on NBC

Kylie Kelce on NBC on Monday, April 1, 2024. (Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)

Kylie wrote in caption of her post, "I have been congratulated in person multiple times. I have been questioned by strangers. Most aggressively, I was DM’d by a random woman asking "did you have a miscarriage?" because one of the news outlets that said I was pregnant doubled back and claimed I hadn’t announced it because I had had a miscarriage. Let’s do better."

