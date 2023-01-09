Cardinals fire Kliff Kingsbury after four-win season

The Arizona Cardinals fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury after the team missed the playoffs.

Kingsbury and the Cardinals parted ways on Monday after they lost to the San Francisco 49ers, the team announced Monday. Arizona finished the season 4-13.

Arizona general manager Steve Keim also stepped down from his post to focus on his health, the team said.

Kingsbury took over as head coach of the Cardinals prior to the start of the 2019 season. He replaced Steve Wilks, who served as the head coach in 2018. Kingsbury selected Kyler Murray with the No. 1 pick of that draft, replacing Josh Rosen, who was their first-round pick the year before.

The Murray-Kingsbury era started with a 5-10-1 record in 2019 and then moved to 8-8 during the 2020 season as the team acquired DeAndre Hopkins to bolster the offense.

In 2021, Arizona finished 11-6 after winning the first seven games of the season. Murray began to earn MVP recognition but that faded as the team lost three of its last four games. Arizona made the playoffs for the first time since 2015, but the team was eliminated by the Los Angeles Rams.

The Cardinals went from No. 11 in points scored and No. 8 in yards gained in 2021 to 21st in points scored and 22nd in yards gained in 2022. The team was hampered initially with the Hopkins suspension to start the year and Murray missed some time with injuries as well.

Kingsbury, who had no coaching experience in the NFL before taking the Cardinals job, finished his tenure with Arizona with a 28-37-1 record.