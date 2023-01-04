Cardinals not expecting Kyler Murray to be ready for start of next season

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray underwent ACL repair surgery Wednesday, and it's unlikely he’ll be back under center for the start of the 2023-24 season.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury spoke with reporters and said quarterback Colt McCoy will be shut down the rest of the year due to a concussion. He compared Murray’s situation with McCoy’s.

"It was tough," Kingsbury said via ESPN about ending McCoy's season early. "He wanted to play, and it's just in our situation with ... probably not having Kyler start the year, it's the right thing to do."

Murray posted a picture after undergoing surgery, thanking everyone that’s remained by his side since he suffered his injury on the third play against the New England Patriots in Week 14 at home. Murray decided to take off outside the pocket, and as he went to juke out a defender, his knee buckled before being hit.

MRI results confirmed he had torn his ACL.

"ACL surgery was successful, thank you for all the love and prayers," Murray wrote on Twitter. "I appreciate the support and positivity more than I can express, I’ll be back."

It’s been a roller coaster season for a Cardinals team that had a roster capable of reaching the playoffs after qualifying last season. But the offense, in particular, couldn’t find consistency. And a lot questions were thrown at Murray and Kingsbury as the offense struggled.

Last season, Murray threw for 3,787 yards with 24 touchdowns to 10 interceptions and rushed for 423 yards and five touchdowns on his way to a 9-5 record as a starter. This season, Murray threw for 2,368 yards in 11 games with 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He rushed for 418 yards and three touchdowns.

The Cardinals are at the bottom of the NFC with a 4-12 record.

If the Cardinals lose to San Francisco this weekend, it would be their seventh straight defeat.

But Murray isn’t going anywhere anytime soon for Arizona.

He signed a five-year, $230.5 million extension prior to the start of this season. The contract is one of the main reasons Murray’s play has been hyper-analyzed this season amid the team’s struggles.

The Cardinals have many questions to answer this offseason, but one thing they will be paying attention to closely is Murray’s recovery given their hefty investment in the Oklahoma product.