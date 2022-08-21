Kyle Larson surges past Chase Elliott at Watkins Glen, holds off AJ Allmendinger for win

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kyle Larson came off a restart with about five laps to go at the Go Bowling at The Glen race in Watkins Glen, N.Y., on Sunday night.

In second place, he jumped at a chance to pass Chase Elliott and held off A.J. Allmendinger for the rest of the race and picked up his second win of the season. Larson was already locked into the NASCAR playoffs and in third place in the points standings thanks to nine top-five finishes and 12 top 10s.

The No. 5 Chevrolet picked up his second consecutive victory at the road course. He won in August 2021 in the HendrickCars.com vehicle as well.

Larson won the Auto Club 400 back in February for his first victory of the season.

The win also meant Larson swept the weekend for NASCAR at Watkins Glen. He held off Allmendinger at the NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Watkins Glen International on Saturday.

Allmendinger finished second, Joey Logano would finish third, Elliott would take home fourth and Daniel Suarez finished in fifth.

Kevin Harvick, who won the last two races, finished in 12th place.

The NASCAR playoffs are coming down to the wire. With nobody winning the race, there is still an opportunity for a new winner to make the final 16.

Elliot started on the pole for the race. He didn’t appear to be happy with how the race ended but congratulated Larson on the victory.

He also sealed the deal on a regular-season championship during the race. He clinched the title after Chase Briscoe won Stage 1.

The final regular-season race will take place Saturday at Daytona International Speedway with the Coke Zero Sugar 400. All eyes will be on Ryan Blaney, Martin Truex Jr., Aric Almirola, Erik Jones and Bubba Wallace.