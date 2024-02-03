Wyndham Clark sets new course record at Pebble Beach

In the 105-year history of Pebble Beach Golf Links, nobody had ever shot a 60.

Until Saturday, that is, when Wyndham Clark did it.

The defending U.S. Open champion shot a 12-under 60 Saturday, setting a course record in the third round of the Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Clark dominated the front nine with a 28, knocking down two eagles and four birdies. He also birdied 10 and 11 and was 10 strokes under at that point.

He ran into some trouble on the 12th when he plugged his tee shot on the par three into the frontside bunker. His out was in the deep rough just beside another trap, causing him to hit a chip left-handed that went haywire. But he drilled a 25-footer from the fringe to save bogey, limiting the damage.

Clark went right back to work with back-to-back birdies but parred the next three, putting him at a 56 through 17 holes. His birdie putts on 16 and 17 were short by about an inch combined.

He now needed a birdie on the par-five 18th to break the course record of 61 and an eagle for a 59.

He got on the green in two and had a 26½-foot putt for the 59, but he missed it a drop right. But he tapped in for a 60, and put his name alone at the top among hundreds of thousands who have played the famous Bay Area course.

The previous tournament record was a 62 shared by four, but the course record had been 61 at a college event by Hurly Long of Texas Tech in 2017.

Clark started the day at five-under for the tournament, six strokes back of the lead. He entered the clubhouse with a three-stroke lead.

Scottie Scheffler remains the last player to shoot a sub-60 round on the PGA Tour, doing so at the 2020 Northern Trust. Jim Furyk's 58 at the 2016 Travelers remains the lowest score on tour. Bryson DeChambeau shot a 12-under 58 with LIV Golf last August, while Joaquinn Neimann carded a 12-under 59 on Friday at the Saudi-funded league in Mexico.

Clark won the U.S. Open last year at the Los Angeles Country Club. It was his first and only professional win to date.