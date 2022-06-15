Expand / Collapse search
Kobe Bryant
Published

Kobe and Gianna Bryant court unveiled in Philadelphia

The first Kobe and Gianna Dream court opened in Anaheim in May

By Emmett Jones | Fox News
A new basketball court dedicated to Kobe and Gianna Bryant opened Tuesday in Philadelphia's Tustin Recreational Playground. 

Bryant, a Philadelphia native, was a frequent visitor of Tustin Recreational Playground, according to Fox 29. 

Vanessa Bryant and her daughters, Natalia, 19, Bianca, 5, and Capri, 2, were on site for the unveiling of the new Dream Court along with partner, Nancy Lieberman Charities' Dream Courts. 

The initiative focuses on improving outcomes for underserved youth in areas of education, health, wellness, career and life. 

Kobe and Gianna Bryant Dream Basketball Court is unveiled in Bryant's hometown of Philadelphia on Tuesday, June 14

Kobe and Gianna Bryant Dream Basketball Court is unveiled in Bryant's hometown of Philadelphia on Tuesday, June 14 (Nancy Lieberman Charities Dream Courts)

"I chose this location so that young people in this community may have a safe space to play with equal opportunity which was important to Kobe and Gianna," Vanessa wrote on Instagram. 

Kobe Bryant, one of the greatest NBA players of all-time and a superstar Lakers player who transcended sports, died at 41 in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif. on the day of the 2020 Grammy Awards along with eight others including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna. 

Kobe Bryant, one of the greatest NBA players of all-time and a superstar Lakers player who transcended sports, died at 41 in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif. on the day of the 2020 Grammy Awards along with eight others including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.  (AP)

She also expressed gratitude to the City of Philadelphia and Mural arts. 

Kobe and his daughter, Gianna, were among nine people killed in the fatal helicopter crash in California in January 2020. 

Vanessa Laine Bryant, former NBA player Kobe Bryant, Natalia Diamante Bryant, and Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant arrive at the world premiere of Disney's 'A Wrinkle in Time' at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood CA, February 26, 2018.  

Vanessa Laine Bryant, former NBA player Kobe Bryant, Natalia Diamante Bryant, and Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant arrive at the world premiere of Disney's 'A Wrinkle in Time' at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood CA, February 26, 2018.   (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

The latest Kobe and Gianna Bryant Dream Court is one of many basketball court installations led by Nancy Liberman Charities and The Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation. The first Dream Court opened in Anaheim last month. 

The Los Angeles Lakers legend was inducted into the Hall of Fame back in May 2021.