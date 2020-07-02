Kobe Bryant to be featured on NBA 2K21's 'Mamba Forever' edition

Kobe Bryant will grace the cover of NBA 2K21’s “Mamba Forever” edition.

The video game series will honor the late Los Angeles Lakers legend on the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions of the game and the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 versions as well. The current video game consoles will have cover art featuring Bryant during his 81-game performance in 2006 and the future generation console game will picture Bryant waving to the Staples Center crowd in his final game.

“Relentless. Driven. A true competitor. We celebrate Kobe Bryant as our Cover Athlete for the Current Gen Mamba Forever Edition,” the company wrote on its Twitter account.

Bryant is one of three athletes who will appear on the cover of the video game. Zion Williamson will appear on the game for the next-gen consoles while Damian Lillard will appear on the current consoles.

“Each of our cover athletes represent different eras of the game of basketball—Damian Lillard dominates the court today, Zion Williamson is a standard-bearer for the next generation of NBA superstar and what more could be said about Kobe? Three athletes representing the current, future, and storied history of the game. Today’s exciting announcement is just the first of many for NBA 2K21; it’s going to be a huge year for basketball fans and NBA 2K gamers,” Alfie Brody, vice president of global marketing for 2K, said in a statement.

Bryant died in a helicopter crash in January along with his daughter, Gigi, and seven others.

The game is set to be released on current-gen consoles on Sept. 4 and later on future-gen consoles.