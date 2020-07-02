Zion Williamson on cover of NBA 2K21 draws complaints from fans

Zion Williamson was announced as the cover athlete for NBA 2K21 on the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X on Wednesday, but some are questioning whether he is a worthy candidate.

Williamson was injured for most of the 2019-20 coronavirus pandemic-shortened season. The New Orleans Pelicans rookie only played in 19 games before the season was put on pause. While he could be seen as a Rookie of the Year candidate, most would think Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant is a lock for the award.

NBA fans expressed a similar sentiment, arguing that Morant played a bigger part in getting the Grizzlies into playoff contention for the first time since 2017.

Williamson told The Undefeated that appearing on the elite basketball video game was a “dream come true.”

“It's one of those emotions I'm still processing,” he said. “It's a dream come true. At those AAU tournaments, you're looking at the cover thinking, 'That's gonna be me.' For it to happen that fast, it's a huge honor.”

Williamson was the sole athlete showcased at the PS5’s reveal on June 11.

“My first thoughts on the commercial was this is super dope,” he said. “It's crazy that it's me. Then the thoughts after when I let it process was, 'Man, that was really me.' They chose me to be the guy to introduce 2K21. It's just an honor. It's like a dream come true.”

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard was also named a cover athlete for the video game earlier in the week.