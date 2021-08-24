Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NHL
Published

Knight sets women's world hockey scoring record in US win

The U.S. (3-0) has started the tournament with three straight shutouts for the third time (2001, 2009)

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 24 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 24

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Hilary Knight became the all-time scoring leader in women’s world hockey championship history Tuesday with her 45th goal as the United States beat Russia 6-0.

Knight passed former U.S. star Cammi Granato with a goal at 3:17 of the second period. The 32-year-old split two defenders with a cutback to find an open shooting lane for a 2-0 lead.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The goal also moved Knight into a tie with Granato for the U.S. record of 78 points at worlds, and Brianna Decker became the all-time U.S. assists leader (39) with the pass to Knight.

"It's really a magical moment, and a dream come true," Knight said. "I hope the next girl looking up is going to shatter that record, because that's what it's all about."

The five-time defending champion Americans took a 1-0 lead midway through the first period when Britta Curl knocked home a rebound of Grace Zumwinkle’s shot.

Lee Stecklein made it 3-0 late in the second period with a shot from the blue line, and the U.S. broke it open in the third with three goals in five minutes. Kelly Pannek ended a power-play drought for a 4-0 lead, Abbey Murphy scored her first goal to force a goalie change, and Jesse Compher capped the scoring.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The U.S. (3-0) has started the tournament with three straight shutouts for the third time (2001, 2009). The U.S. looks to extend a 29-game winning streak on Thursday in a Group A showdown against Canada, which played later Tuesday against Switzerland ahead of Hungary-Japan.

Russia (1-2), which was outshot 55-11 in its sixth straight loss to the U.S., faces Finland on Wednesday.