Knicks' wild 6-point swing helps team to improbable Game 2 victory over 76ers

The New York Knicks stole Game 2 of their first-round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night, 104–101, thanks to a wild sequence with about 41 seconds left in the game.

The Knicks swung the ball around the arc, and when Jalen Brunson tried to drive into the lane, he lost the ball. A mad scramble was won by Donte DiVincenzo. The play was kept alive for a few more seconds, and Brunson was able to hit a 3-pointer near the corner.

The 76ers turned the ball over upon the inbound pass. DiVincenzo missed the first shot attempt he had but nailed the second after an offensive rebound. Madison Square Garden was rocking.

"It was crazy, it was hectic, but at that point we had nothing to lose," Knicks guard Josh Hart said. "Got to get as physical as we can and it panned out."

Brunson had 24 points in the game. Hart had 21 points and 15 rebounds. DiVincenzo added 19 points.

The Associated Press noted an interesting stat about the Knicks’ win.

It was the fourth time since the 1996-97 season a team won a playoff game after trailing by at least five points in the last 30 seconds, according to Sportradar.

The others included the Miami Heat’s win over the San Antonio Spurs in Game 6 of the 2013 NBA Finals, the Golden State Warriors’ overtime victory against the New Orleans Pelicans in Game 3 in 2015 and Kobe Bryant’s game-winner for the Los Angeles Lakers against the Phoenix Suns in Game 4 in 2006.

76ers guard Tyrese Maxey had 35 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds while battling an illness. Joel Embiid dropped 34 points and 10 rebounds.

Embiid vowed that Philly would win the series.

"We’re going to win this series," Embiid said. "We know what we’ve got to fix, and we did a better job today, so we’re going to fix it. But we’re the better team, and we’re going to keep fighting."

Game 3 is set to for Thursday in Philadelphia.