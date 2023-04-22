Knicks pull off 2023 NBA season first during Game 3 win over Cavaliers

The New York Knicks returned home for Game 3 of their NBA playoff series against the Cleveland Cavaliers and put forth an old-school performance.

The Knicks allowed just 79 points on Friday, the fewest points allowed in an NBA game this season.

In today’s NBA, with both teams regularly scoring in the 100’s as three-pointers rain down, New York became the first team in either the playoffs or the NBA’s regular season to hold a team under 80 points.

"I thought we had good overall activity," Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said, according to ESPN. "Good intensity, guys were connected, did a good job challenging shots and finishing."

The Cavs struggled all night from the floor, going 31-80 from the field while shooting just 21.2% from beyond the three-point line.

"We were locked in," Knicks guard Jalen Brunson said. "Just a credit to the coaching staff, getting us ready and everyone just locking in on our game plan and executing and everyone on the same page."

New York also forced 20 Cleveland turnovers and turned them into 28 points.

"I think early on, it was the nerves," Cleveland head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said. "As the game progressed, it was more about trust than anything. We stopped trusting in doing the right thing and just tried to do a lot on our own. Once that happens, it starts to leak into our defense, the same thing. We're not in our spots, we're not doing the things that we need to do in order to get the stops that we're capable of getting."

The Cavs had just 32 points at halftime, making just 13 shots and committing 12 turnovers.

"It was nasty, like a lot of games have been with them this season," Cavs guard Caris LeVert said.

The Knicks and Cavaliers play Game 4 of their first-round series on Sunday at 1:00 p.m ET.