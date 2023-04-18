Knicks fans skewer Cavs' Jarrett Allen for flagrant foul in blowout

Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen drew ire of the New York Knicks after he was charged with a flagrant foul late in Game 2 of their playoff series for his attempted block on Julius Randle.

With the Knicks down 21 points with 2:22 remaining in the game, the Cavaliers turned the ball over and Randle was down on the other end for a fastbreak dunk. Allen tried to chase down Randle from behind and hit him while Randle completed the dunk. The Knicks star fell hard to the ground and appeared to hurt his back in the process.

There was no scuffle or anything in the aftermath, but Randle was not happy with the play.

"That’s a hustle play, that’s a basketball player," Allen was heard saying.

However, the Cavs big man was hit with a Flagrant 1 foul.

Knicks fans were enraged over the late foul call and expressed uproar on social media.

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said he was not going to comment until he saw the foul.

Cleveland won the game 107-90 to tie the series at one game apiece. Allen had nine points, 10 rebounds, three assists, three steals and three blocks in 35 minutes. Darius Garland led the way for the Cavs with 32 points and seven assists.

Randle finished with a team-high 22 points along with eight rebounds.

Game 3 is set for Friday night in New York.