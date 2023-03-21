Knicks legend Willis Reed dead at 80

New York Knicks legend Willis Reed died Tuesday at the age of 80.

The NBA Retired Players Association confirmed the Hall of Famer's death in a tweet.

"The basketball community has lost a Legend. Our hearts are with the family, friends and fans of Willis Reed," the organization wrote on Twitter.

Reed spent his entire 10-year career with the Knicks, and he had his No. 19 retired by the organization in 1976, two years after he retired.

He was the first player to ever have his number retired by the organization, and he later served as their head coach.

He was named to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 1982, but perhaps he is best known for coming out of the tunnel while nursing a severe thigh injury before Game 7 of the 1970 NBA Finals.

Reed got injured in Game 5 and missed the next contest, but he surprised all in attendance when he came out for Game 7's warmups, and he scored the Knicks' first two baskets of the game. They were the only points of the game for Reed, but the Knicks won the game, 113-101 to take home their first championship over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Reed was named the MVP of that Finals and had won the regular season MVP, as well. Before his injury, he put up 31.8 points and 15.0 rebounds in the series' first four games. He also helped the Knicks to another title in 1973 which he again won the Finals MVP.

The seven-time All-Star averaged 18.7 points and 12.9 rebounds per contest in his career that was cut short by injuries - he was named to both the NBA's 50th and 75th Anniversary Teams.