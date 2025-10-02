Expand / Collapse search
New York Knicks

Knicks' Josh Hart ejected from preseason game vs. 76ers after launching ball into stands following injury

Hart suffered an apparent lower back injury in Abu Dhabi

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
New York Knicks star Josh Hart was ejected from the team's preseason opener against the Philadelphia 76ers in Abu Dhabi and suffered an injury in the process. 

Hart, as he usually does, was fighting for a rebound in the second quarter when he came away with the ball and tried to get up court. However, 76ers guard Kennedy Chandler impeded his path, and Hart hit the hardwood in clear pain. 

The play was live despite Hart falling, and Chandler did the right thing by trying to strip the ball out of his hands. It forced a jump ball, but Hart was clearly frustrated at the situation and decided to launch the ball across the court and into the stands. 

Josh Hart fields questions from media

New York Knicks guard Josh Hart speaks to the media during a media day press conference at the Madison Square Garden training center Sept. 23, 2025. (Brad Penner/Imagn Images)

Hart eventually got off the court, walking gingerly while favoring his lower back. He went to the locker room to get evaluated, but he didn't return. 

It wasn't due to the injury but a technical foul and ejection for launching the ball after the play. 

Hart finished the game with just two points, three rebounds and an assist over seven minutes. 

The veteran Knicks star is known for his endurance, playing in 77 regular-season games last season while averaging 37:37 minutes per game under Tom Thibodeau. His minute total led the NBA

Josh Hart looks to pass

New York Knicks guard Josh Hart passes the ball against the Indiana Pacers in the third quarter during Game 6 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse May 31, 2025. (Trevor Ruszkowski/Imagn Images)

With Thibodeau relieved of his duties, Hart came off the bench for new head coach Mike Brown on Thursday. Brown opted to start his two big men, Karl-Anthony Towns and Mitchell Robinson, to begin the game before Hart entered. 

Hart had a career year with his big minutes for the Knicks during the 2024-25 campaign, averaging 13.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.5 steals per game. He also shot 52.5% from the field. 

Josh Hart hurt during game

The New York Knicks' Josh Hart reacts as he falls during the first half of an NBA preseason game against the Philadelphia 76ers Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Altaf Qadri/AP Photo)

It will be interesting to see how Brown deploys these Knicks given Thibodeau's ask for longer minutes than usual for his starters, including Towns, Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

