Knicks' Frank Ntilikina reflects on coronavirus outbreak: 'It's crazy how things change from one minute to the next'

The sports world came to a screeching halt over the past week due to the coronavirus outbreak, and, while some athletes have found other forms of social media to stay entertained, one NBA player reflected on the craziness of the situation.

New York Knicks guard Frank Ntilikina, a former first-round pick, sent out a heartfelt message Monday on Instagram to those who have been affected by the pandemic.

CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK HAS LEBRON JAMES LONGING FOR WAKANDA IN MIDST OF NBA'S SUSPENDED SEASON

“It's crazy how things can change from one minute to the next. Over the last few days, we have learned that we are all equal when it comes to global health. I just want to use this platform to, first and foremost, wish to all the people infected by the virus a speedy recovery,” the 21-year-old guard wrote.

“Second of all, I want to invite you all to take this opportunity to spend time with your loved ones and really count your blessings."

“It's also a great time to work on your spirit, your mental and get our minds right.

UTAH JAZZ STAR DONOVAN MITCHELL NEEDED TIME TO 'COOL OFF' AFTER LEARNING OF CORONAVIRUS CONTRACTION

“Finally, I firmly believe that if we all do what needs to be done, we will come out of this situation stronger so please stay united, stay positive, we got this.”

Ntilikina is in a unique travel situation, the New York Post noted. While NBA players are reportedly permitted to leave their market city during the season’s suspension to self-isolate. Ntilikina is from France, which is now on lockdown due to the coronavirus and the U.S. is not accepting flights back from the country.

He told the newspaper last week he was initially “really scared” about the outbreak but was made calm as he felt the U.S. became “more prepared.”

“We can avoid being sick if we are safe, really good hygiene, take care of ourselves, wash our hands, avoid handshakes,” he said. “I think with us and people that are in the league, it’s much more elbow to elbow shakes, stuff like that, just being more cautious.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

At least three NBA players have tested positive for the coronavirus. The league suspended play for the foreseeable future last week.