Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell needed time to 'cool off' after learning of coronavirus contraction

Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell suggested he was peeved at teammate Rudy Gobert after he learned he tested positive for the coronavirus.

Gobert was at least one player who wasn’t convinced of the seriousness of the coronavirus pandemic and, after a press conference last week, he touched all of the reporters' recorders and mikes. He tested positive shortly afterward, leading to the NBA’s eventual suspension of the NBA season.

According to ESPN, Gobert expressed a “cavalier attitude toward the virus in the locker room, touching teammates and their belongings.”

Mitchell, in an interview with ABC’s “Good Morning America,” said it took him a while to “cool off” after learning he had contracted the virus.

“I read what he said, and I heard what he said, so I'm glad he's doing OK, I'm glad I'm doing well. I'm just really happy, to be honest, Robin [Roberts] … it wasn't the whole party at the end of the day,” Mitchell said. “Neither him or I have children at home. I know I have some teammates that have children, have some staff that have children at home. So I'm glad that we were able to contain it as much as possible.”

Mitchell posted a video over the weekend onto social media, saying he’s feeling “fine” and is “taking the proper precautions” in being in isolation.

He expanded on his health on “Good Morning America.”

“I'm asymptomatic. I don't have any symptoms,” he said. “I could walk down the street. If it wasn't public knowledge that I was sick, you wouldn't know it. I think that's the scariest part the virus: you may seem fine, be fine and you never know who you may be talking to who they're going up to.”

Meanwhile, Gobert apologized last week for his carelessness.

“I have gone through so many emotions since learning of my diagnosis…mostly fear, anxiety, and embarrassment,” Gobert wrote. “The first and most important thing is I would like to publicly apologize to the people that I may have endangered. At the time, I had no idea I was even infected. I was careless and make no excuse.”