Kings fans rip team for Twitter send-off to recently traded 'franchise icon' Jonathan Quick: 'That's it?'

It's the end of an era in Southern California as the Los Angeles Kings traded goalie Jonathan Quick ahead of the NHL Trade deadline.

Quick is the best goaltender in team history, and while his tenure with the club had to end, fans are still livid it did.

Upon announcing the trade, the Kings sent out a tweet thanking Quick for his contributions to the team ever since he was a third-round draft pick in 2005 by them.

"On the biggest stages… Under the brightest lights… You performed like no other. The ultimate teammate… The fiercest competitor… A legacy that will never diminish," the tweet's graphic read.

Despite the classy gesture, it was not received well by fans.

Quick won Stanley Cups in 2012 and 2014 with the Kings, earning the Conn Smythe Trophy as the Stanley Cup Final MVP in the franchise's first championship.

His 743 games in net are, by far, the most ever by a Kings goalie, and his .911 save percentage is also a franchise best.

He was traded to the Columbus Blue Jackets along with a conditional first-round pick in 2023 and a third-round pick in 2024 for defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov and goaltender Joonas Korpisalo.

Quick's 370 wins are the third-most by a U.S.-born goaltender and the 19th-most in NHL history.