Kevin Love rumors: Cavaliers GM swats away speculation over potential trade

The Cleveland Cavaliers’ biggest star is arguably Kevin Love, and the team is definitely going to receive some calls throughout the season on whether they want to trade him.

Love’s name has already been mentioned in rumors involving the Miami Heat, although there are still three years and more than $90 million remaining on his current deal. Cleveland general manager Koby Altman swatted away any notion that the team was going to trade Love.

CRITICISM OVER RJ BARRETT'S MINUTES IS PART OF 'WUSSIFICATION' OF NBA, EX-COACH JEFF VAN GUNDY SAYS

“He knew this was going to be a process. He knew we were going to bring in some younger guys. He knew we were going to build. He was all in for that,” Altman said at a press conference Monday, according to the Cleveland Plain-Dealer.

“For a guy that is a five-time All-Star, loves it here, wants to help us grow, I don’t know how you replace a player that caliber. He’s been great and meaningful to our guys. We are a much better team with him on the floor. The city has embraced him, he’s embraced the city, and so it would be really, really tough to move on from him.”

When asked whether there was interest in trading Love, Altman gave a firm “No. Not at all.”

ATLANTA HAWKS' JOHN COLLINS RECEIVES 25-GAME SUSPENSION FOR VIOLATING NBA'S ANTI-DRUG POLICY

Love has been with Cleveland since the team made the blockbuster trade for him in 2014, capitalizing on the return of LeBron James. Currently in his sixth season with the Cavaliers, Love has averaged 17.2 points and 10.2 rebounds in 300 games.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Love was mostly hurt last season, only playing in 22 games. Through seven games this year, he’s averaging 18.9 points and 14.4 rebounds per game. The Cavaliers are 2-5.