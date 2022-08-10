Expand / Collapse search
Brooklyn Nets
Published

Kevin Durant wants to play for Celtics or 76ers: report

Kevin Durant requested trade in June

By Ryan Morik | Fox News
Kevin Durant has named the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers as "desired landing spots," sources told SNY.

Durant requested a trade back in June, and recently gave Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai the ultimatum of either trading him or firing the duo of head coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks.

Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets is defended by Marcus Smart #36 of the Boston Celtics in Game One of the First Round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at Barclays Center at Barclays Center on May 22, 2021 in New York City.

Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets is defended by Marcus Smart #36 of the Boston Celtics in Game One of the First Round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at Barclays Center at Barclays Center on May 22, 2021 in New York City. (Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

The 33-year-old reportedly wants to play with Marcus Smart if he were to wind up in Boston — however, the Nets want at least Smart and Jaylen Brown if a trade were to go down, according to The Athletic.

Durant had previously sought out the Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat as possible trade destinations, while the Toronto Raptors, Golden State Warriors, and Los Angeles Lakers have also kept tabs on the superstar.

Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets heads for the net as Tobias Harris #12 of the Philadelphia 76ers defends in the second half at Wells Fargo Center on March 10, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Brooklyn Nets defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 129-100.

Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets heads for the net as Tobias Harris #12 of the Philadelphia 76ers defends in the second half at Wells Fargo Center on March 10, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Brooklyn Nets defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 129-100. (Elsa/Getty Images)

SNY also notes that the feeling of a Nets-76ers trade is well-received in the Philadelphia front office, as "high-ranking members" of the Sixers strongly want to engage on trade talks for the two-time NBA champion.

The Nets seem to be looking for a package of young NBA players as well as picks, and they want to field a legitimate playoff contender if they do indeed trade Durant.

Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant dunks the ball during the second half of the opening basketball game of the NBA play-in tournament against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in New York.

Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant dunks the ball during the second half of the opening basketball game of the NBA play-in tournament against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Durant is entering the first year of a four-year, $198 million extension he signed with the Nets last year.