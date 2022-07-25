Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Brooklyn Nets
Published

Kevin Durant trade rumors: Celtics reportedly emerge as possible destination for Nets star

Any completion of a trade may depend on the Celtics' willingness to part with Jaylen Brown

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 25 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 25

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kevin Durant is still with the Brooklyn Nets about a month after he reportedly requested a trade following the team’s early exit from the NBA playoffs.

While there has been little to no movement on potential deals for Durant, a new team appeared to have entered the competition to acquire the NBA superstar.

The Boston Celtics became one of the handful of teams to engage in trade talks for the Nets star, according to multiple reports. While the Celtics aren’t any closer than any other team in acquiring Durant, ESPN reported Boston’s potential of including Jaylen Brown in a trade makes the team stronger in their pursuit.

Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant during the Indiana Pacers game at the Barclays Center, April 10, 2022, in New York.

Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant during the Indiana Pacers game at the Barclays Center, April 10, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Brown seemingly responded to the trade rumors with a tweet.

"Smh," he wrote.

According to The Athletic, the Celtics offered Brown, Derrick White and a draft pick for Durant, but Brooklyn turned it down. The Nets have reportedly sought Brown, Marcus Smart, draft picks and another rotational piece in any deal concerning Durant.

NETS NAVIGATING FREE AGENCY AS IF KEVIN DURANT, KYRIE IRVING COMING BACK NEXT SEASON: REPORT

Jaylen Brown of the Celtics reacts during Game 7 of the NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Semifinals on May 15, 2022, at TD Garden in Boston.

Jaylen Brown of the Celtics reacts during Game 7 of the NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Semifinals on May 15, 2022, at TD Garden in Boston. (Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

The Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns and Toronto Raptors have all expressed interest in trading for Durant since he requested a trade on June 30, according to ESPN.

Durant, along with Kyrie Irving, signed with Brooklyn in 2019. Brooklyn gave Durant ample time to rest and recover from a torn Achilles tendon. He didn’t make his debut for the team until December 2020. Durant signed a four-year, $194 million extension in August 2021.

Kevin Durant watches the WNBA game betweenthe  Los Angeles Sparks against the Dallas Wings.

Kevin Durant watches the WNBA game betweenthe  Los Angeles Sparks against the Dallas Wings. (Maximilian Haupt/picture alliance via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Durant has played in only 90 games for the Nets, averaging 28.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists. Brooklyn only won one playoff series with Durant and Irving on the team, and they needed James Harden to do it during the 2020-21 season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.