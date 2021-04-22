Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NBA Draft
Published

Kentucky men's basketball star dies in car accident days after signing with NBA agent: report

Clarke declared for the NBA Draft in March, and recently just announced that he signed with Klutch Sports

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 22Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 22

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NBA Draft prospect and former Kentucky star Terrence Clarke died in a car accident in Los Angeles, according to a report by WKYT.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The report cited sources saying that Clarke and Kentucky teammate BJ Boston were leaving a workout when the accident occurred, and he died on the way to the hospital. Boston was reportedly in the car behind him.

Clarke, who played in just eight games this past season due to a leg injury, made six starts and averaged 9.6 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game. He played in seven non-conference games and one matchup in the SEC Tournament.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Clarke declared for the draft in March, and recently just announced that he signed with Klutch Sports. The 6-foot-7 guard was just 19 years old.

Dan Canova is a Sports Reporter for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @DanCanova