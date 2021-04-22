Kentucky men's basketball star dies in car accident days after signing with NBA agent: report

NBA Draft prospect and former Kentucky star Terrence Clarke died in a car accident in Los Angeles, according to a report by WKYT.

The report cited sources saying that Clarke and Kentucky teammate BJ Boston were leaving a workout when the accident occurred, and he died on the way to the hospital. Boston was reportedly in the car behind him.

Clarke, who played in just eight games this past season due to a leg injury, made six starts and averaged 9.6 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game. He played in seven non-conference games and one matchup in the SEC Tournament.

Clarke declared for the draft in March, and recently just announced that he signed with Klutch Sports. The 6-foot-7 guard was just 19 years old.