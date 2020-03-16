Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Horse Racing
Published

Kentucky Derby to be postponed until September amid concerns over coronavirus pandemic

By Jason Riley, WDRB | Fox News
close
President Trump says Americans may deal with coronavirus for monthsVideo

President Trump says Americans may deal with coronavirus for months

Trump says it could be July or August before the COVID-19 pandemic washes through the country; chief White House correspondent John Roberts reports.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- The 146th running of The Kentucky Derby will be postponed until the first Saturday in September, the latest sporting event to be affected by the coronavirus pandemic, multiple sources told WDRB News.

It is the first time the Derby will not be held on the first Saturday in May since 1945, when it was postponed until June.

The Derby will be postponed until Saturday, Sept. 5. This is generally about the time the Kentucky State Fair is held.

Will Kentucky Derby's controversial finish impact popularity of horse racing in America?Video

The Derby is a consistent $400 million economic boon for Louisville with two weeks of events and celebration in the city, including Thunder Over Louisville.

To continue reading on WDRB, click here