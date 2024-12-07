Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia Eagles

Kentucky bettor places $3.1 million wager on Eagles to beat improving Panthers

The payout will be just under $450,000 if the Eagles win

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
There’s no such thing as a sure bet, but one Kentucky bettor is surely hoping the Philadelphia Eagles don’t disappoint on Sunday. 

The Eagles will host the Carolina Panthers on Sunday as the 12.5 point favorites, and according to ESPN, someone has placed a $3.1 million wager on the Eagles to do what they do best. 

Saquon Barkley celebrates

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) celebrates his touchdown run with offensive tackle Mekhi Becton (77) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, in Baltimore.  (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

"We currently have the best Panthers [money-line] price on the board and will be big Bryce Young fans on Sunday," Circa sportsbook director Jeff Benson told the outlet. 

According to the report, the bet was placed on Thursday at -700 odds. The initial bet was $1 million but the bettor asked for a bigger wager. If the Eagles win, the payout will be just under $450,000. 

"I told my guys in the risk room to go to work and get some buyback on the Panthers," Circa Sports owner Derek Stevens told ESPN. "With us being in five states now, we should have the liquidity to get enough buyback to where we end up needing the Eagles."

Jalen Hurts reaches

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts tries to stretch to score on a keeper against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, in Baltimore.  (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Stevens added that Thursday’s wager is the largest his sportsbook has ever taken. According to ESPN, it’s also believed to be one of the largest ever placed on an NFL regular-season game. 

Despite the odds, Carolina has come close to big upsets.

In their last two contests against the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Panthers lost by just a three-point margin. The loss to Tampa Bay was also in overtime. 

Bryce Young in action

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young breaks away from Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Yaya Diaby during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Bryce Young has also seemingly rebounded from a mid-season benching, passing for 1,062 yards, with six touchdowns and three interceptions since returning to the starting lineup in Week 8. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

