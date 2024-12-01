Saquon Barkley's crucial touchdown keeps Eagles ahead in win over Ravens

Saquon Barkley was a headache for the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night.

The Philadelphia Eagles were able to make a 3rd-down conversion with 9:52 left in the game, and then Barkley got the ball. He ran for 14 yards on the next play. And two plays later, he beefed up the margin with a 25-yard touchdown run.

The run helped Barkley get closer to the 100-yard mark. He surpassed it on the Eagles’ next drive.

Baltimore scored a touchdown with 3 seconds left on the clock. Ultimately, Philadelphia won the game, 24-19, to pick up its 10th win of the season.

Barkley’s MVP-caliber season continued. He had 107 rushing yards on 23 carries. He also had two catches on four targets for 10 yards. It was the third consecutive game he rushed for at least 100 yards, and it was the sixth time out of the last seven games he hit 100 yards rushing.

Jalen Hurts was 11-for-18 with 118 yards and a touchdown pass to Dallas Goedert. He had 29 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown as well.

The Ravens could never break out of their funk after the first quarter. Baltimore was up 9-0 early in the game behind a 14-yard touchdown pass from Lamar Jackson to Mark Andrews. But they only scored another field goal before the half and a garbage-time touchdown to Isaiah Likely.

Tucker’s field goal woes continued in the game. He missed an extra point after the Andrews touchdown. He was 2-of-4 on field goal attempts.

Jackson was 23-of-36 with 237 passing yards and two touchdown passes. He also had 79 yards on the ground.

Philadelphia notched its 10th win of the season. Baltimore fell to 8-5.