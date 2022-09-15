Kayvon Thibodeaux 'really confident' he will play in Giants' home opener

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Giants rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux had to watch from the sideline as his team pulled off an upset victory over the Tennessee Titans in Week 1.

This week, the fourth overall pick from April’s NFL Draft sounds confident he will make his regular-season debut against the Carolina Panthers at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Thibodeaux suffered a sprained MCL in the team’s second preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals, which has held him out since.

But he says he "feels a lot better" compared to last week, which gives him and the team hope he can suit up.

"We’re getting close," he told reporters Thursday. "Like I said, trying not to look too far. What’s today? I lost track of time. Today’s Thursday, so we’ve still got Friday, Saturday. But yeah, I’m really confident in this Sunday.

"We want to cross our T’s and dot our I’s before I get back out there."

The Giants are erring on the side of caution considering there are 16 weeks left to play in the NFL season. Thibodeaux’s addition to the Giants’ defense as such a high draft pick makes him a wanted man on the field, but only if 100% healthy.

Thibodeaux said he’s been working in team drills during practice a bit this week and "getting my flow back." He wants to play on Sunday and says it will be his call to make, though the training staff will surely have a say.

He’s also been wearing a brace on his knee.

"I think it’s really just, it’s not even really a brace," he explained. "The brace, you get comfortable with that fast, but I think it’s the unknown. It’s me being confident in that I won’t have that cloud over my head while I’m playing."

The Giants are also without Azeez Ojulari, who was expected to play opposite Thibodeaux at outside linebacker for years to come. Ojulari is dealing with a calf injury. Ojulari totaled eight sacks his rookie season last year.

Both edge rushers were considered limited practice participants on Thursday’s injury report.

If Thibodeaux continues to progress and does get to put his pads on Sunday, he knows the intensity level is going to be through the roof, injury or not.

"It’ll be exciting. It’s been a long time coming," he said. "It’s been a crazy year worth of events and, yeah, it’ll be unbelievable to be out there."