FOX Super 6 Belmont Stakes Contest: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's Picks, Predictions

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What's better than watching the Belmont Stakes? Watching the Belmont Stakes and winning money!

You can partake in the best of both worlds while watching the Belmont Stakes on Saturday, June 6 on FOX and playing the Super 6 game. The post time is 7:04 p.m. ET.

How do you play? Enter the Belmont Stakes contest by predicting the correct answers to six questions before the horses are off to the races on Saturday for your shot to win cash prizes.

All you have to do is finish in the top six to win a prize.

It really is that simple, and again, it's free.

Read below for my thoughts on this weekend's exciting last leg of the Triple Crown.

1. Will Renegade (+190 odds) Win, Place, or Show in the 2026 Belmont Stakes?

Win

Place

Show

None of the above

Renegade is the rightful favorite in this race. He nearly won the Derby after drawing a terrible post (PP 1) and likely has most believing he is the best 3YO in the country. He’s got a trainer in Todd Pletcher who knows how to win this race. He’s got a jacket in Irad Ortiz Jr. who knows how to win this race. When those two have paired up for a Belmont Stakes starter — which has happened four times — that horse has never been worse than second. I’m going to say Renegade runs second here because there are two very strong contenders to win here — Chief Wallabee and Emerging Market. And two others, Commandment and Derby winner Golden Tempo, could also find their way to the Winners' Circle.

Prediction: Place

2. Rank the horses by BEST FINISHING POSITION at the Belmont Stakes (best to worst):

Renegade (+190)

Golden Tempo (+500)

Chief Wallabee (+375)

Commandment (+600)

I worry about Golden Tempo not having a hot pace to run into here, which is why I have the Derby winner fourth of the bunch. Commandment’s Derby has to be a total throw away based on him being roughed up at the start and being hung out wide. He’s got a couple of big-graded-stakes wins in Florida but I think as the year goes on, both Chief Wallabee and Renegade will prove to be better than Commandment. I really struggled about whether to put Chief Wallabee over Renegade. I thought the Chief would win the Derby but he just didn’t have a great trip. It always seems like it's something with him and he can’t quite get there. So I say Renegade has the best finish of the four, as we know he can overcome bad trips and Todd Pletcher always has his horses ready to fire in the Belmont.

Prediction: Renegade, Chief Wallabee, Commandment, Golden Tempo

3. Which of the following will occur?

Exacta — Renegade/Tempo

Exacta — Golden Tempo/Renegade

Renegade to finish outside the top 3

None of the above

I don’t like any of those outcomes to show up on Saturday. I don’t see a Golden Tempo/Renegade exacta either way — with Golden Tempo winning and Renegade running second — or vice versa. At the same time, I also don’t see Renegade running outside the top three. This will score you 10 points!

Prediction: None of the above

4. Predict Chief Wallabee’s FINISHING POSITION (+375 Odds):

1-3, 3-5, 5-7, 7-8+

I think Chief Wallabee runs big here and absolutely hits the board. He shouldn't have traffic trouble like he did in the Derby. He is rested and has been training well. Bill Mott knows how to win this race and at this track. I’d be shocked if the Chief didn't hit the board.

Prediction: 1-3

5. Which horse will have the BEST FINISHING POSITION at the 2026 Belmont Stakes?

Of the Chad Brown runners, I like Emerging Market the most. He’s actually my pick to win the race. In the Derby he was too close to a hot pace, buried down inside traffic and lost a shoe during the race. The path to Belmont success lately has been a Derby runner who skips the Preakness and comes into the Belmont fresh. Emerging Market fits that bill, as does Chief Wallabee, Renegade, Golden Tempo and Commandment. But I’m a bettor and will land on Emerging Market here.

Prediction: Emerging Market

6. Will Golden Tempo (+500 odds) Win, Place, or Show in the 2026 Belmont Stakes?

While Golden Tempo won the Derby, and he and trainer Cherie DeVaux will go down in history for that achievement, I still think Chief Wallabee, Emerging Market and Renegade on their days with a fair track and trip have a higher top-end potential than Golden Tempo. That, along with a slower pace to run into for Golden Tempo, means an off-the-board finish is likely.

Prediction: None of the above