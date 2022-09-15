Odell Beckham Jr calls former Giants teammate 'one of the best to ever put on cleats'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Odell Beckham Jr. and Saquon Barkley were teammates for just one season, but Beckham doesn't need to be on Barkley's team to marvel at the things Barkley does.

After the New York Giants selected Barkley with the second pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the G-Men traded Beckham to the Cleveland Browns, even though he was in the second year of a five-year extension.

But Barkley and Beckham have remained friends.

The 25-year-old Giants running back had perhaps the best game of his career Sunday after missing most of 2020 and following that with a disappointing, injury-riddled 2021 season. Barkley ran for 164 yards and a touchdown in the season opener and caught the game-winning two-point conversion.

Despite being underdogs, the Giants went to Tennessee to beat the Titans, 21-20.

Barkley was touted as the league's top running back prospect since Barry Sanders, and Beckham puts him in that elite category.

GIANTS' SAQUON BARKLEY READY TO PROVE DOUBTERS WRONG: 'F--- EVERYBODY'

"I can’t lie to yalll it feeel good to see @saquon get to do what he does… one of the best to ever put on cleats, seen it wit my own eyes no capppp," Beckham tweeted Thursday.

Beckham also gave praise to another former Giant he shared a locker room with for three seasons. Sterling Shepard tore his Achilles late last year. In Week 1 Sunday, he scored a 65-yard touchdown.

"And young @sterl_shep3 don’t get to actinggggg up!!!! Boyyyy DA DUMB WAY," he added.

Because of the veterans' performances, the Giants are 1-0 and have a less-than-imposing schedule coming up with games against the Carolina Panthers, the Dak Prescott-less Dallas Cowboys and the Chicago Bears — all at home.

Beckham is a free agent after winning the Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams in February, when he tore an ACL.