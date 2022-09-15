Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York Giants
Published

Odell Beckham Jr calls former Giants teammate 'one of the best to ever put on cleats'

Beckham and Saquon Barkley were teammates for one season

By Ryan Morik | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 15 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 15

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Odell Beckham Jr. and Saquon Barkley were teammates for just one season, but Beckham doesn't need to be on Barkley's team to marvel at the things Barkley does.

After the New York Giants selected Barkley with the second pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the G-Men traded Beckham to the Cleveland Browns, even though he was in the second year of a five-year extension. 

But Barkley and Beckham have remained friends.

Odell Beckham Jr. (13) and Saquon Barkley (26) of the New York Giants during a game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium Oct. 7, 2018, in Charlotte, N.C.   

Odell Beckham Jr. (13) and Saquon Barkley (26) of the New York Giants during a game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium Oct. 7, 2018, in Charlotte, N.C.    (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

The 25-year-old Giants running back had perhaps the best game of his career Sunday after missing most of 2020 and following that with a disappointing, injury-riddled 2021 season. Barkley ran for 164 yards and a touchdown in the season opener and caught the game-winning two-point conversion. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Despite being underdogs, the Giants went to Tennessee to beat the Titans, 21-20.

Barkley was touted as the league's top running back prospect since Barry Sanders, and Beckham puts him in that elite category.

(L-R) Gabrielle Union and Odell Beckham Jr. present the Best Breakthrough Athlete award to Saquon Barkley during The 2019 ESPYs at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles July 10, 2019.

(L-R) Gabrielle Union and Odell Beckham Jr. present the Best Breakthrough Athlete award to Saquon Barkley during The 2019 ESPYs at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles July 10, 2019. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

GIANTS' SAQUON BARKLEY READY TO PROVE DOUBTERS WRONG: 'F--- EVERYBODY'

"I can’t lie to yalll it feeel good to see @saquon get to do what he does… one of the best to ever put on cleats, seen it wit my own eyes no capppp," Beckham tweeted Thursday.

Beckham also gave praise to another former Giant he shared a locker room with for three seasons. Sterling Shepard tore his Achilles late last year. In Week 1 Sunday, he scored a 65-yard touchdown.

"And young @sterl_shep3 don’t get to actinggggg up!!!! Boyyyy DA DUMB WAY," he added.

Because of the veterans' performances, the Giants are 1-0 and have a less-than-imposing schedule coming up with games against the Carolina Panthers, the Dak Prescott-less Dallas Cowboys and the Chicago Bears — all at home.

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans during the second half of a game Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Nashville.

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans during the second half of a game Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Nashville. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Beckham is a free agent after winning the Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams in February, when he tore an ACL.