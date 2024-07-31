Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Olympics

Katie Ledecky filled with American pride after dominating gold-medal performance

Katie Ledecky won the 1,500-meter in dominant fashion

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Olympic swimming champion Missy Franklin talks Katie Ledecky’s dominance, leadership ahead of Summer Olympics Video

Olympic swimming champion Missy Franklin talks Katie Ledecky’s dominance, leadership ahead of Summer Olympics

Five-time gold medalist Missy Franklin spoke with Fox News Digital about her expectations for Katie Ledecky ahead of the 2024 Summer Games next month in Paris.

Katie Ledecky was proud to be able to represent the United States on the Olympic stage and expressed it as much after she won the 1,500-meter freestyle in dominant fashion.

Ledecky tied the Olympic record with eight gold medals and 12 medals overall as she won the race by more than 10 seconds. She set a new Olympic record time as well at 15:30.02.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Katie Ledecky with the American flag

Gold Medalist Katie Ledecky of Team United States poses with the national flag of the United States following the Swimming medal ceremony after the Women's 1500m Freestyle Final on day five of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Paris La Defense Arena on July 31, 2024 in Nanterre, France. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

She was asked about the accolades after the event.

"I’m just so honored to represent our country," Ledecky told NBC’s Melissa Stark on Wednesday night. "Those women who have set the standard for so many years have inspired me. They inspired me when I first started swimming. Thank you to them and thank you to everyone who has supported me for all those years."

Katie Ledecky hand over heart

Katie Ledecky from the USA celebrates at the award ceremony. (Michael Kappeler/picture alliance via Getty Images)

MEET THE 2024 US OLYMPIC MEDALISTS: PHOTOS

It was the second medal for Ledecky overall. She won a bronze in the 400-meter freestyle over the weekend. She could potentially break the overall mark set by Jenny Thompson and Dara Torres in the 800-meter freestyle. Thompson and Ledecky are also tied for most gold medals.

"I’m proud of the time," Ledecky said. "I just wanted to swim a time I can feel proud and happy with. I kinda let my mind wander during the race — thinking of all the people that have trained with me. I was kinda like saying their names in my head and thinking about them."

Katie Ledecky smiles with the flag

Gold Medalist Katie Ledecky of Team United States poses with the national flag of the United States following the Swimming medal ceremony after the Women's 1500m Freestyle Final on day five of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Paris La Defense Arena on July 31, 2024 in Nanterre, France. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The United States has 30 total medals as of Wednesday.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.